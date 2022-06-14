Marshall Wace LLP Buys 375,000 Shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.40% of Gores Holdings VIII worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 4th quarter worth about $1,078,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gores Holdings VIII by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 958,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after buying an additional 206,177 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the fourth quarter worth $6,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Shares of GIIX stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.