Marshall Wace LLP Buys 610,755 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 4,558.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610,755 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.10% of DermTech worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 28.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DermTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. DermTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $141.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46.

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 716.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DMTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Herm Rosenman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,627.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,185 shares of company stock worth $20,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.