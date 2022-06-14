Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 79,523 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 79,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,876,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,540,000 after purchasing an additional 819,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,309,000 after purchasing an additional 290,045 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,552,000 after purchasing an additional 586,512 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,618,000 after purchasing an additional 993,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,554,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,345,000 after purchasing an additional 69,337 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $96.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $93.45 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.18.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

