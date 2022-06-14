Marshall Wace LLP Grows Holdings in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,108,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,818 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 3.08% of DHB Capital worth $10,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $7,100,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DHB Capital by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 799,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 299,279 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DHBC opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. DHB Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

