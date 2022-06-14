Marshall Wace LLP Has $10.14 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,421 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.51.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $142.54.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

