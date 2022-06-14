Marshall Wace LLP Has $10.67 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,150 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.35% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $10,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after buying an additional 1,415,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,512,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,391,000 after buying an additional 59,261 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.65 per share, with a total value of $421,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,345. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

