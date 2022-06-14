Marshall Wace LLP Has $9.59 Million Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 1,259.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,763 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.44% of America’s Car-Mart worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 83.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 82,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $96.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $622.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average is $94.48. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $165.50.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $351.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About America’s Car-Mart (Get Rating)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.