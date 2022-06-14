Marshall Wace LLP Has $9.93 Million Stock Holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 175.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,315 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.36% of Stem worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stem in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Stem by 2,688.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STEM opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.26. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STEM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stem in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

In other Stem news, CFO William John Bush sold 37,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $284,104.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,377. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $42,053.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,830.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,170.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

