Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $10.27 Million Investment in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,267,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.23% of ProPetro at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 172,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,380.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,469.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,127 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.32 and a beta of 2.52. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $16.92.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PUMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on ProPetro to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. R. F. Lafferty boosted their target price on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

