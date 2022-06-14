Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.45.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,241 shares of company stock worth $32,174,289. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $290.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $377.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

