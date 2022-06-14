Marshall Wace LLP Raises Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 227.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,154 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Shake Shack worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 228,975 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $13,249,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $7,456,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 101,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 691,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after buying an additional 92,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHAK shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.81 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.70 and a 12-month high of $111.49.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile (Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.