Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,522 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.64% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLMI. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 3,165.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,571,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,393 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth approximately $4,843,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 660,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 206,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMI opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

