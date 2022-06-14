Marshall Wace LLP Sells 80,713 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,713 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $10,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,481,000 after purchasing an additional 255,864 shares in the last quarter. Mirova lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTB stock opened at $162.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.33. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.21.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

