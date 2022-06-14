Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,862 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $9,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STLA shares. DZ Bank upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.83) to €18.50 ($19.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Stellantis from €23.00 ($23.96) to €28.00 ($29.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

