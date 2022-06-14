Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,759 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.46% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,179,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,703,000 after purchasing an additional 330,136 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 7,904.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 21,783 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James K. Price acquired 11,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,026.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,031,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,678,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James K. Price acquired 13,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $499,849.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,019,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,203,025.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $996.03 million, a P/E ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.36. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.36). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

MEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

