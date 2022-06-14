Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE MHH opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $187.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $21.83.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.