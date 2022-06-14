Matterport (MTTR) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) is one of 412 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Matterport to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Matterport and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matterport 0 2 5 0 2.71 Matterport Competitors 1582 10897 23604 518 2.63

Matterport currently has a consensus price target of $12.43, suggesting a potential upside of 226.21%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 76.55%. Given Matterport’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Matterport is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Matterport has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matterport’s peers have a beta of 3.16, indicating that their average share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Matterport and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matterport -233.50% -53.37% -22.96% Matterport Competitors -30.90% -63.44% -8.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Matterport and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Matterport $111.17 million -$338.06 million -1.99 Matterport Competitors $1.72 billion $270.91 million -35,167.26

Matterport’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Matterport. Matterport is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.5% of Matterport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of Matterport shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Matterport peers beat Matterport on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Matterport (Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc., a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality. It offers solutions for real estate, photography, travel and hospitality, retail, insurance and restoration, industrial and facilities management, architecture, and engineering and construction industries. Matterport, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

