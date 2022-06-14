Membership Collective Group (MCG) versus The Competition Financial Contrast

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Membership Collective Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Membership Collective Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Membership Collective Group -34.61% -1,577.30% -9.78% Membership Collective Group Competitors -6.51% -44.16% 1.16%

71.8% of Membership Collective Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Membership Collective Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Membership Collective Group 1 1 6 0 2.63 Membership Collective Group Competitors 342 2173 3151 61 2.51

Membership Collective Group currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.05%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 52.51%. Given Membership Collective Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Membership Collective Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Membership Collective Group $560.55 million -$265.39 million -4.48 Membership Collective Group Competitors $2.57 billion -$14.61 million 27.80

Membership Collective Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Membership Collective Group. Membership Collective Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Membership Collective Group competitors beat Membership Collective Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

