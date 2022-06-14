MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Short Interest Update

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 140.9% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRPRF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.00 ($11.46) to €12.00 ($12.50) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.25 ($11.72) to €12.75 ($13.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €12.60 ($13.13) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MERLIN Properties SOCIMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

