Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MACK opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.69. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
