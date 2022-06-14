Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan Sells 5,192 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $1,078,689.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,956,530.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $188.83 on Tuesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.58 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.04 and its 200 day moving average is $263.61. The company has a market capitalization of $994.76 million, a P/E ratio of 539.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.82). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 98.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,294,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

