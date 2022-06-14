MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SYF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.26.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

