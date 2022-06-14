MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $5.84 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,574,000 after acquiring an additional 546,867 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,313,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 761,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,757,000 after purchasing an additional 264,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $160.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.92 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

