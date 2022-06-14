MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,875 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in V.F. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in V.F. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.99. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $84.96.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

