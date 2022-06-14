MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 485 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,462,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $2,259,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Watsco by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $277.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.67.

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WSO opened at $252.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.28. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.62 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. Watsco’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 71.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

