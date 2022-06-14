Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 981 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS stock opened at $258.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.94 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $311.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.20.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

