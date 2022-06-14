Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.36.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $167.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

