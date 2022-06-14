Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ENPH. Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.67.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $178.24 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 152.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.