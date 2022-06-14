Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

DRE opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

