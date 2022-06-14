Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 32,346 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,346 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 628.9% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.67%.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

