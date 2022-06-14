Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after buying an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Teradyne by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 385,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 419.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 57,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.46 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.52 and a 200 day moving average of $125.24.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

