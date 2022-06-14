Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,722,000 after purchasing an additional 336,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,460,000 after buying an additional 347,361 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,452,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,995,000 after acquiring an additional 430,584 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,075,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,196,000 after acquiring an additional 105,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,774,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,417,000 after acquiring an additional 203,702 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $532,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.55) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

