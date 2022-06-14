Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,057 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.0% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.43.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.53 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

