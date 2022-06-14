Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,528 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 41,195 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.43.

Shares of MSFT opened at $242.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.53 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

