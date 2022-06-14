Millennium Management LLC Acquires 1,118,789 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 538.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118,789 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Gray Television worth $26,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 3rd quarter worth $1,332,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jackson S. Iv Cowart sold 12,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $253,345.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,263.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Robinson Howell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,692,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,158,526. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,761 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.23 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GTN shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

