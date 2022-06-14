Millennium Management LLC Acquires 11,617 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $26,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 96,034 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.71.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total transaction of $1,785,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,738 shares in the company, valued at $27,277,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RS opened at $178.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.17 and its 200-day moving average is $176.79.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

