Millennium Management LLC Buys 118,882 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 109.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,882 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Euronet Worldwide worth $27,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,320,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,587,000 after purchasing an additional 412,065 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,556,000 after purchasing an additional 493,579 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,084,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,018,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,341,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $103.80 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.30 and a 52 week high of $156.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.40.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

