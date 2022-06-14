Millennium Management LLC Buys 2,630,402 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 272.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,596,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630,402 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.04% of Pitney Bowes worth $23,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $716.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.37.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

