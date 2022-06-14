Millennium Management LLC Buys 456,973 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 369.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,973 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $23,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $41,833.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,859.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 15,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $593,509.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,078.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $227.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIBK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

