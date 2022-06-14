Millennium Management LLC Buys 74,713 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 107.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,713 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.41% of ShockWave Medical worth $25,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.13.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $185.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.50. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.19 and a beta of 1.49.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $525,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.32, for a total transaction of $1,312,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,343,638.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,971 shares of company stock valued at $10,344,417. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

