Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.00% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $25,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 556.0% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 86,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 72,959 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,692 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $10,343,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after purchasing an additional 96,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBC shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.25 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE FBC opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.50. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.94%.

In other news, Director Peter Schoels bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $509,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,799.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Ciroli bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,960.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $709,985. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

