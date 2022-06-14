Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,244 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.00% of Merus worth $24,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Merus by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,971 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Merus by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,665,000 after purchasing an additional 780,754 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC boosted its stake in Merus by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 941,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,723,000 after purchasing an additional 241,069 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merus by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 597,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 419,152 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,782,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.06 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Merus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

