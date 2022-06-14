Millennium Management LLC Has $24.74 Million Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 385.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,483 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Wix.com worth $24,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WIX. Guggenheim cut shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wix.com from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average of $104.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.57. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $309.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

