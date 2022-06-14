Millennium Management LLC Has $25.22 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 230.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,304 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Molina Healthcare worth $25,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOH opened at $262.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $350.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.23.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

