Millennium Management LLC Has $26.46 Million Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 205.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528,665 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of eXp World worth $26,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,914,000 after acquiring an additional 99,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,746,000 after acquiring an additional 40,242 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,146,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,632,000 after acquiring an additional 424,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 935,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,522,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

EXPI stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.56 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $228,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,195,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,197,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,420 in the last three months. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

