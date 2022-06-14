Millennium Management LLC Has $26.86 Million Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 111.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,506 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of argenx worth $26,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in argenx by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in argenx by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in argenx by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in argenx by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $329.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.80. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $249.50 and a 1-year high of $356.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 1.11.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.53.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

