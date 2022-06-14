Millennium Management LLC Purchases 1,131,306 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 301.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131,306 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.27% of First Horizon worth $24,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 40,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of FHN opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

