Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 82,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,530,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.19% of monday.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

MNDY stock opened at $92.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day moving average is $185.74. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.51. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $87.05 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

MNDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on monday.com to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.85.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

