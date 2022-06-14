Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 121.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 585,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,310 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Vista Outdoor worth $26,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Shares of VSTO opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.50. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The business had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,443.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,256.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,780 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,989. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.