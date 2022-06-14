Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,799,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 6.49% of DiamondHead worth $27,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in DiamondHead in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DiamondHead in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 227.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 660,571 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the third quarter worth $973,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHHC stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

